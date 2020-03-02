Police Searching For Man Who Stole Donation Box By Hiding It Under A Rubber Chicken

Police in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada are on the lookout for a man who stole a donation box from a Tim Hortons coffee shop.

The man entered the shop earlier last month, rubber chicken in hand, and walked up to the counter. He placed the chicken on top of a donation box situated near the counter, and soon walked out of the shop with it. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are calling this incident an episode of "fowl play."

More @CBCNews Calgary about the theft, in which the chicken played a key role: https://t.co/eT6f8p5V89 — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) February 27, 2020

Police are still looking for the man, who describe him as:

-Caucasian.

-Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava.

-Holding a rubber chicken.

Via CBC