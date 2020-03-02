Police Searching For Man Who Stole Donation Box By Hiding It Under A Rubber Chicken

March 2, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Rubber Chicken, White Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in Airdrie, Alberta, Canada are on the lookout for a man who stole a donation box from a Tim Hortons coffee shop.

The man entered the shop earlier last month, rubber chicken in hand, and walked up to the counter.  He placed the chicken on top of a donation box situated near the counter, and soon walked out of the shop with it.  The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are calling this incident an episode of "fowl play."

Police are still looking for the man, who describe him as:

-Caucasian.

-Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava.

-Holding a rubber chicken.

Via CBC

Tags: 
rubber chicken
Donation Box
Tim Hortons
Theft
Stealing
fired from america
Thief