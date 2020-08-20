Man Arrested After Stealing Logging Skidder And Accidentally Crushing His Own Vehicle

Police in Elliot Lake, Ontario arrested a man accused of thieving a logging skidder stolen from a local forestry business.

36-year-old Gaetan Henry procured the skidder after his pickup truck became stuck in his bridge. In his infinite wisdom, Henry decided to steal the skidder to try and free up his truck himself. Unfortunately, he completly lost control of the machine, and ran right over his truck, crushing it.

And if THAT wasn't bad enough, Henry proceeded to call the Elliot Lake Police and report his truck as stolen.

Elliot Lake man accused of driving over his truck with stolen skidder https://t.co/WVkTRmm1cW pic.twitter.com/M1CeYr0uQ6 — ElliotLakeToday (@elliotlaketoday) August 18, 2020

Henry was arrested, and is now facing charges of theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle, and public mischief.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Via Elliot Lake Today