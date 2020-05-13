Man Steals Mom's Car, Gets High, Runs Naked Into A Church, Gets Into A Fight, All On Mother's Day

May 13, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Thomas Bouchard of Skowhegan, Maine might be in the running for worst son of the year.

The 37-year-old had an eventful day, recently, where he, allegedly, got high, got NAKED, stole his mom's car, got into a high-speed chase with the police that ended with him running into a chruch naked, and ultimately getting into a fight with the officers which led to his arrest.  And to top this all off, 37-year-old Thomas Bouchard of Skowhegan, Maine did this all on MOTHER'S DAY!

He might be in the running for worst son of all time!

Bouchard is facing a myriad of charges, including operating under the influence, unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, and resisting arrest. 

And for not respecting his mother!

Via Central Maine

