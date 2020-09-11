Kentucky Man Arrested After Stealing Police Dog After Luring Him Out Of Backyard With Vienna Sausages

A Smithfield, Kentucky man was recently arrested for stealing a police dog from an officer's yard.

26-year-old Brandon Harmon led a deputy to the site of a potential stolen weed whacker. When that lead turned out to be fruitless, Harmon chnaged the subject, and asked the officer if he knew anything about a K9 unit that had recently gone missing.

When confronted, Harmon admitted that he may have had something to do withe dog's dissapearance.

Eventually, he admitted that he coaxed the dog out of the officer's yard using Vienna Sausages.

Harmon was arrested, and is being charged with theft by unlawful taking, and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Via WDRB