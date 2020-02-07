32-Year-Old Steals A Skateboard After His Mom Refused To Buy It For Him

32-year-old Vincent Chacon believes he is the next Tony Hawk.

So much so, he felt a $200 skateboard was the instrument to push his skating career over the edge.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have the money to pay for it. So he asked his mom. She refused. So Chacon felt the next best option was to rob the store for it.

He entered the Zumiez shop at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City, ski mask on, picked up the longboard, and made his way out the door. When the assistant manager tried to intervene, Chacon yelled, “Don’t get shot,” reaching into his pocket.

Chacon managed to leave the store, board in tow, but the next day he turned himself into police.

A Salt Lake man is facing a felony charge after police say he stole a longboard because his mother refused to give him money to buy one. https://t.co/I7dlvwXpzp — KSL (@KSLcom) February 5, 2020

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after allegedly robbing two people, and firing two shots in the process. No one was injured in the events, and the case was later dismissed after prosecutors were unable to proceed.

Via KSL