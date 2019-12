A man is wanted for stealing multiple bags of shrimp from a Southern California grocery store.

The suspect is accused of stuffing at least 30 bags of frozen shrimp, estimated to be worth around $500, down his pants and walking out of the store.

The “Shrimp Bandit” entered the store three different times in a span of 15 minutes, stuffing the shrimp down his pants each trip before making off.

Via KCRA