Man Suffers Three-Day Erection After Accidentally Taking “Viagra For Bulls”

This should be a lesson to everyone out there: Always read the label!

A man in Mexico was recently hospitalized after he had an erection that lasted for three days.

Apparently, this man purchased, and ingested, a sexual stimulant used to stimulate bulls for insemination.

The unknown man checked himself into a hospital in Reynosa, along the U.S.-Mexico border ,where he underwent surgery to alleviate the erection.

He reportedly told doctors he took the ‘Viagra for bulls’ because planned on having a “successful” sexual encounter with a 30-year-old woman.

Via Toronto Sun