Man Takes Down Suspected Shoplifter With Shopping Cart Fling

A good Samaritan in Georgia is being praised for his quick-thinking, good timing, and incredible aim after assisting police in taking down a suspected shoplifter.

The Peachtree Police Department were chasing a man suspected of shoplifting through the parking lot of a local Home Depot. Our good Samaritan noticed the commotion as he was taking his groceries back to his car, and timed the suspect’s route perfectly to fling his shopping cart at him and take him down. The suspect stumbled, allowing police to catch up and apprehend him.

While the Peachtree Police Department was grateful for the quick-thinking, they advised other potential good Samaritan to think of their own safety before involving themselves into a police situation. They wrote, “Again, while we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation,” the department wrote on Facebook. “If the decision is made to do so, please consider the safety of yourself and all those around you as a priority.”

41-year-old Marcus Smith was charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction.

Via NY Post