Man Takes World’s Most Expensive Nap In The Middle Of The Super Bowl

Tickets to last night’s Super Bowl averaged around $7,000, and paying that kind of cash, you think you’d want to get your money’s worth trying to soak everything in.

Well, not this guy.

This random fan was captured in the middle of the first quarter catching a snooze as the 49ers and Chiefs dominated for football glory.

Somehow, this man is sleeping through the #SuperBowl.



We’re still only in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/erK0gfpqvQ — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 3, 2020

The man eventually woke up, and declined to be interviewed following his siesta.

That might end up being the most expensive nap in the world, as the prices for this year’s Super Bowl were higher than ever, according to CBS Sports.

Via HuffPost