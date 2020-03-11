Man Tattoos Entire Body Blue In Order To "Feel More Confident"

For years, Donnie Snider felt "trapped by conformity" and a "lack of confidence."

The Canadian came up with a solution to overcome these feelings, however, albeit an extremely...unusual solution.

He decided to get some tattoos, which on the surface doesn't sound all that strange. However, Donnie decided to tattoo his ENTIRE body a solid color, a shade of Smurf-like blue.

It took three years for Donnie to turn blue, and though he receives some snarky comments from time to time, the interactions with strangers, and even his family, have been positive. It did take his mom some convincing, however. He said, "Mum was definitely annoyed at first. But she quickly accepted blue skin as the new normal.”

Donnie, a former forklift driver, now makes jewelry and lives out of a "clapped-out transit bus." And he refuses to claim taxpayer assistance for unemployment, even though it is surprisingly difficult it is to "get a job as a blue man." His re-energized spirits are enough for now. He says, "I feel a renewed optimism about the feasibility of pursuing wild dreams. I might become a trillionaire, or move to Mars. Or just carry on selling earrings and get my bus fixed up.”

Via NY Post