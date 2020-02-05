YouTuber Tests Strength Of Fishing Reel By Hooking It Up To His Running Girlfriend

Briggsy is a popular Australian YouTuber known for his fishing videos and rod reviews.

In his latest video, he wanted to test the strength of his his brand new 2020 Saltiga reel. So rather than take it out to the lake, he decided to hook his brand new reel up to his girlfriend!

Briggsy tied the fishing line around his girlfriend's backpack, and sent her running. He explained that she is about 100 pounds, an easy catcf if a fish were that size.

However Briggsy wants to see how powerful the reel was on land. He had his girlfriend run about 330 feet, at FULL SPEED, to see if the reel would hold.

Video of Powerful Fishing Reel VS 100lb Girlfriend

Briggsy said, "I think it’s safe to say that Saltiga won."

Via Fox News