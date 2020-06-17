Man Throws Can Of White Claw At Police To Escape Getting Arrested

June 17, 2020
36-year-old Matthew Stinson of Lincoln, Nebraska really did not want to be arrested last Sunday.

The police had good reason to arrest him too as he pulled a knife on a hotel clerk, but Stinson did not want to go down without a fight.  In an effort to escape the officers' clutches, he decided to throw a can of White Claw at them.  

Unfortunately for Stinson, he missed.  After a short chase, cops were finally able to wrangle him in.  

Stinson is being charged with resisting arrest, making terroristic threats, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony (the knife, not the White Claw).

Via The Smoking Gun

