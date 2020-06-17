Man Throws Can Of White Claw At Police To Escape Getting Arrested

36-year-old Matthew Stinson of Lincoln, Nebraska really did not want to be arrested last Sunday.

The police had good reason to arrest him too as he pulled a knife on a hotel clerk, but Stinson did not want to go down without a fight. In an effort to escape the officers' clutches, he decided to throw a can of White Claw at them.

There are laws when throwing Claws at a cop's head https://t.co/fDjDFifIGx pic.twitter.com/JhG3ZfOwD0 — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) June 16, 2020

Unfortunately for Stinson, he missed. After a short chase, cops were finally able to wrangle him in.

Stinson is being charged with resisting arrest, making terroristic threats, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony (the knife, not the White Claw).

Via The Smoking Gun