Man Tries To Escape Police By Sitting Naked On A Pole For 12 Hours

39-year-old Brandon Lee Jackson of Eugene, Oregon was being sought by the police.

Police received a call shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning after Jackson allegedly attacked and robbed a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot. Police eventually tracked Jackson down, but he implemented an incredible evasive manuever: he decided to climb a pole.

Not only did Jackson climb this pole, he climbed the pole NAKED. And he spent the next 12 HOURS sitting on top of this rail road sign completely naked for all of Eugene, Oregon to see.

Jackson eventually did come down the pole, where he tried to escape the police. Unfortunately for him, they sent a police dog after him, whom Jackson proceeded to put in a headlock and punch it!

Jackson was eventually arrested, and is being charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (Vandalism), Public Indecency, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree.

