Man Attempts To Stab Taco Bell Employee After Getting Upset About Free Taco

A man in Virginia went to his local Taco Bell wanting a taco.

He ordered one from the dollar menu, but was despondent when he found he only had 70 cents.

Being the nice people they are, the folks at the Taco Bell at 730 Warrenton Road in Falmouth decided to go ahead and give him a free taco. However, this wasn’t good enough for 39-year-old Octavious N. Hodges.

In fact, Hodges became enraged that the restaurant didn’t give him the type of taco he wanted, even though the one he got was free! He was so upset in fact, he pulled out a knife, and twice lunged at employees attempting to stab them during an argument.

Luckily, nobody was injured, but Hodges took off before police arrived at the scene.

Video of Virginia Man Charged With Pulling Knife On Taco Bell Workers

It didn’t take long for police to apprehend him though, as police dogs quickly found Hodges in a grassy area near the restaurant.

He was arrested, and is facing charges of attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault, and obstruction of justice.

Via CBS Baltimore