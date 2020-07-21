Police Looking For Man Wanted For Stealing Puppies From A Pet Store

July 21, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Police in Thornton, Colorado are on the lookout for the worst kind of thief.  

The suspect, described only as "a man," is wanted for stealing six puppies, worth nearly $15,000, from an area pet store.  The man drove THROUGH the front entrance of the store before snatching the six dogs and fleeing the scene.

Police are looking for any information regarding the theft.

Via The Denver Post

