Police Looking For Man Wanted For Stealing Puppies From A Pet Store

Police in Thornton, Colorado are on the lookout for the worst kind of thief.

The suspect, described only as "a man," is wanted for stealing six puppies, worth nearly $15,000, from an area pet store. The man drove THROUGH the front entrance of the store before snatching the six dogs and fleeing the scene.

**Crime Alert - STOLEN PUPPIES** @ThorntonPolice needs your assistance to identify this suspect who is wanted for burglarizing the Pet Ranch, 3833 E 120th Avenue, & stealing 6 puppies valued at $14,895. We want your anonymous tips 720-913-7867 More info: https://t.co/aDnZU83yGO pic.twitter.com/1Rrp31QOxn — MetroDenverCrimeStop (@CrimeStoppersCO) July 19, 2020

Police are looking for any information regarding the theft.

Via The Denver Post