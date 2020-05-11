Man Wearing "Drug Free" Shirt Arrested On Drug Charges

Ronald Joseph Gallagher is a 50-year-old man living in Montana.

Recently, Gallagher was arrested on an array of charges, including marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. However, it's Gallagher's mugshot that has us talking.

Not only is he sporting a huge smile, he's flashing a "thumbs up," and he's wearing a shirt that proudly reads "Drug Free."

The best part, though? The Missoula County police cropped this part out of the mugshot, but the rest of Gallagher's shirt reads, "Just ran out yesterday."

Via The Smoking Gun