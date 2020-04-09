Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted Another For Making Fun Of His Thong Underwear Mask

Masks are an incredibly hot commodity right now.

In order to save as much as possible for those working in the medical field, we're all having to get creative with what we're using to cover our noses and mouths. This Michigan man apparently felt that something was better than nothing, and used a nice pair of thong undwear to protect himself from the spreading Coronavirus.

As he was wearing a thong on his face, the man probably should have been prepared to face some ridicule from passersby. Unfortunately, he did not find the humor in his situation.

The 47-year-old apparently got offended when a 57-year-old man compared the thong he was using as a mask to the ones laying around his house. 45 minutes after the incident, the susperct allegedly returned to the victim's home, struck him in the side of the head, and kicked him in the ribs.

Michigan man wearing thong underwear as coronavirus mask assaults man who mocked him https://t.co/zNa2W10nnt — MLive (@MLive) April 8, 2020

Police are now searching for the suspect. Unfortunately, there are no pictures of him wearing the thong underwear mask. Yet.

Via MLive