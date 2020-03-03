Man Wearing Underwear Only Leads Police On Chase After Stealing Ambulance From Scene Of Shooting

A shooting in Philadelphia ended up becoming a police chase after an apparent shooting victim stole an ambulance and took off from the scene.

The man, dressed only in his boxer shorts, stole the ambulance and drove off from the scene. About half an hour later he stopped, opened the doors, and allowed officers to swarm the vehicle only before taking off again, hitting several police cruisers in the process.

A tow truck even tried to assist the police in stopping the stolen ambulance, but the man plowed through the truck as well!

The chase eventually ended after the front tires were warn to the point where he couldn't continue.

42-year-old Mark Giwerowski faces charges of robbery, carjacking, fleeing police, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

Via WJAC