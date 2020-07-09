Man Driving A Stolen Car Crashes Into A Woman Also Driving A Stolen Car

It's a match made in heaven.

Randy Lee Cooper of Portland, Oregon was trying to avoid capture by the police when he crashed the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser into another vehicle. Upon investigating, the Newberg-Dundee police happened to find that that car, driven by Kristin Nicole Begue, ALSO happened to be stolen, in a completely unrealted incident from three weeks earlier.

And if that wasn't enough, Begue was also found to be driving under the influence!

Both were arrested at the scene, with Cooper facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police, assault and reckless driving. Begue is facing charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Via NY Post