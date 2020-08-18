Man With "I'm Not Drunk" Bumper Sticker Crashes Car And Gets Arrested For DUI

August 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Car Crash, Accident, Road, Highway

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Police in Telford in the United Kingdom were called to the scene of a crashed Range Rover, stuck on the side of the road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found extensive damage to the vehicle, including an entirely missing wheel.  However the Range Rover ended up on the curb in Ironbridge, it did so with just three wheels!

The police would eventully arrest the driver for drunk driving, after a breathalyzer test revealed that he was driving while over DOUBLE the legal limit.  And just to add insult to injury, the man's Range Rover had a bumper sticker on the back that read: "I'm not drunk, just avoiding potholes."

Police say the missing wheel was found one mile away on the Wharfage, the main riverside street in Ironbridge

Via Shropshire Star

Tags: 
DUI
Drunk
bumper sticker
Arrested
Police
Podcasts. Fired from America