Man With Machete Face Tattoo Accused Of Attacking Man With Machete

Florida man Justin Couch was arrested for the alleged assault of a man during an incident earlier this week.

Couch, 25, is accused of slicing the victim's arm with a machete following an argument this past Monday. Couch kicked the man out of his house, and refused to allow him to grab some personal effects before vacating the premises. When the victim tried grabbing his cell phone and wallet, Couch began "striking the victim in the arm and leg” with the flat side of a machete’s blade," and then "swung the machete at the victim’s face," according to the police report.

And it seems appropriate that Couch attacked the victim with a machete, because if you have a machete face tattoo, attacking someone with a hammer just doesn't have the same effect!

Man with machete tattoo on face accused of machete attack https://t.co/fxzU0nz3Xm pic.twitter.com/3gBGafl8V6 — New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2020

After attacking the man, Couch took him to another friend's house, who proceeded to take him to the hospital.

Couch was arrested, and is being charged with aggravated battery.

Via NY Post