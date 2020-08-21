Man Wraps Neighbor's Car In Cellophane After He Wouldn't Stop Parking In Front Of His Driveway

Tobe Bailey was tired of continuously asking his neighb or to move his car.

Bailey's neighbor's car was parked in fron tof his driveway for a day-and-a-half, and the 49-year-old had had enough. He told Tyla.com, "I live in a street with 26 houses and 24 parking spaces", adding that he and his wife had spent £2,000 installing a dropped curb and signs telling people not to park there but "people still do all the time."

So, to make sure his neighbor, nor anyone else, parked in front of his driveway again, Bailey took matters to the extreme. Extremely petty, that is.

He proceeded to wrap this stranger's car completly in cellophane. He explained, "I'd just had a load of pallet wrap delivered and I thought" 'right' and wrapped it across the car."

I aspire to be this level of petty ----https://t.co/Vvnc7h0MQp — Tyla (@Tyla) August 17, 2020

Luckily, the owner of the car had a good laugh about the stunt. Bailey said, "The owner soon came out after that. It was a young girl who had just moved in next door but one. She was very apologetic. She said 'very funny' and said she won't park there again."

Via Tyla