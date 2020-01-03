Manure Spill Makes Roads Slick, Causes Traffic Problems In Arlington

January 3, 2020
If you happened to be driving along southbound 360 and the westbound I-20 exit ramp in Arlington Thursday afternoon, you might have run into some delays.

Not totally uncommon, but these delays were due to a rather extraordinary reason: poop.

A manure spill caused traffic delays in Arlington yesterday, even forcing traffic to be completely redirected altogether.

The feces made for slick road conditions, so traffic was diverted to avoid the mess.  Luckily, crews were able to clean the roads by 4pm, just in time to get caught in rush hour.

Via CBS DFW

