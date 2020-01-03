Manure Spill Makes Roads Slick, Causes Traffic Problems In Arlington

If you happened to be driving along southbound 360 and the westbound I-20 exit ramp in Arlington Thursday afternoon, you might have run into some delays.

Not totally uncommon, but these delays were due to a rather extraordinary reason: poop.

A manure spill caused traffic delays in Arlington yesterday, even forcing traffic to be completely redirected altogether.

Video of Manure Spill Backs Up Traffic, Makes Roads Slick In Arlington

The feces made for slick road conditions, so traffic was diverted to avoid the mess. Luckily, crews were able to clean the roads by 4pm, just in time to get caught in rush hour.

APD and @ArlingtonTxFire are working a manure spill at southbound 360 and westbound I-20 exit ramp. It is causing slick conditions and we hope to have it cleared up and ramp reopened by 4 pm. Take the Mayfield exit to get to I-20 and avoid it. #oops #ArlingtonTX pic.twitter.com/lmJU3fJnXN — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 2, 2020

Via CBS DFW