Marie Osmond Has No Intention Of Leaving Any Money To Her Kids

Unfortunately for Marie Osmond's eight children, none will be receiving a penny of her fortune.

Osmond revealed on The View that she will instead be donating what would've been her children's inheritane to charity. She explained, "I'm not leaving any money to my children. Congratulations, kids. My husband and I decided that you do a great disservice to your children to just hand them a fortune because you take away the one most important gift you can give your children, and that's the ability to work."

Video of The Talk - Marie Osmond Reveals &#039;I&#039;m not leaving any money to my children&#039;

Osmond said she and her husband reached the decision as it came from a desire to avoid "fighting over semantics." She said, "I had an uncle and an aunt, her family fought over a mirror and a table when they passed away. My mother said, 'That will never happen.'"

