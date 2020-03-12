Mark Cuban Promises To Financially Take Care Of Hourly Workers Affected By NBA Suspension

Mark Cuban had quite the reaction upon learning the NBA was suspending operations until furhter notice due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Unfortunately, there are a ton if hourly workers associated with the Mavericks and the American Airlines Center who will unfortunately be out of job while the NBA suspends operations. Thankfully, Cuban has already stepped in and said he would be taking care of them. Cuban told ESPN he'd "put together a program" for hourly workers, and that he reached out "to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work."

“I reached out ... to find out what it would cost to financially support people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.”



–Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended all operations following the conclusion of Wednesday's night games after Utah Jazz player Ruder Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before a game in Oklahoma City.

Via Axios