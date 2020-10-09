Married couple stages "empty nester" photo shoot after youngest kid moves out

Juan and Dalila Lopez have been married for 34 years, and are celebrating a very momenotous occasion in their relationship.

The last of their four kids finally moved out of their Pharr, Texas house!

And to celebrate, Juan and Dalila hired a photographer to conduct an "empty nesters" photo shoot!

Juan and Dalila's four children live beteen two and eight hours away from them, and the couple has big plans to visit them all, along with their seven grandchildren. Delila told Insider, "Our dream is to RV our way to [our children> and spoil our grandchildren, visit national sites, and ride our Harley Davidson down the hills of Texas and meet other 'empty nesters' like us."

For now, the couple plans on reclaiming their house. "Our house is going to represent us now. We love having the freedom to do this," she said.

Via Yahoo!