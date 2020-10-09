Married couple stages "empty nester" photo shoot after youngest kid moves out
Juan and Dalila Lopez have been married for 34 years, and are celebrating a very momenotous occasion in their relationship.
The last of their four kids finally moved out of their Pharr, Texas house!
And to celebrate, Juan and Dalila hired a photographer to conduct an "empty nesters" photo shoot!
Empty Nesters!--️--️ Definition: a parent whose children have grown and moved away from home. Seriously one of my favorite shoots I've done! No one has ever asked me to do one, so when she asked I couldn't say no! I hope you two enjoy this new season of life! ♥️♥️
Now they get to sit out on the porch and enjoy their coffee! That's some serious goals--☕
Expecting 0 kids! Haha! I loved this so much! --
Let the Empty Nester Adventures begin! Also this was so cool when she said they wanted some shots on a motorcycle! --️
Juan and Dalila's four children live beteen two and eight hours away from them, and the couple has big plans to visit them all, along with their seven grandchildren. Delila told Insider, "Our dream is to RV our way to [our children> and spoil our grandchildren, visit national sites, and ride our Harley Davidson down the hills of Texas and meet other 'empty nesters' like us."
For now, the couple plans on reclaiming their house. "Our house is going to represent us now. We love having the freedom to do this," she said.
