Martha Stewart Once Couldn't Remember Getting On A Plane After Hanging Out With Snoop Dogg One Night

September 18, 2020
Martha Stewart recently unveiled her brand new line of CBD products.

Stewart worked with Canopy Growth to "develop an innovative line of wellness products, combining gourmet flavors with the purest, safest CBD, derived from 100% U.S natural hemp."

Some of the products include wellness gummies, unflavored soft gels, and three oil drops.

And like any good business owner, Stewart tests out her products herself.  In fact, she eats up to 20 of her gummies a day, and we can thank Snoop Dogg for ALL of it!

Apparently, Stewart was sitting next to Snoop Dogg at the Roast of Justin Bieber, where she caught a HUGE case of second hand smoke.  Evidently, Snoop had himself TEN gigantic blunts that evening, and Stewart inhaled all of that residue.

She got such a whiff, she didn't even remember getting on a plane later that night!  Stewart explained in an interview, "A contact high, that’s what they call it.  I had to fly that night, my family was in Saint Barths for Christmas vacation. I don’t remember going on the plane. I don’t remember doing anything. I didn’t remember my performance on the roast, but it was very successful."

You can purchase your own Martha Stewart CBS products HERE.

Via BroBible

