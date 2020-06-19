Matthew McConaughey For Governor? Rumors Are Flying About Potential Run In 2022

June 19, 2020
Matthew McConaughey, Formula 1 World Championship, Austin, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Matthew McConaughey for Governor?

Rumors have been swirling about a potential run in 2022 for the Texas native, who has really upped his political game as of late.  Although McConaughey has never been shy about expressing his beliefs and using his position to promote awareness, he seems to have really amped his game as of late.  

We're not sure if McConaughey will run for governor, but it'd be a lot cooler if he did!

Via Texas Takes

