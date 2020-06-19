Matthew McConaughey For Governor? Rumors Are Flying About Potential Run In 2022

Matthew McConaughey for Governor?

Rumors have been swirling about a potential run in 2022 for the Texas native, who has really upped his political game as of late. Although McConaughey has never been shy about expressing his beliefs and using his position to promote awareness, he seems to have really amped his game as of late.

‘We don’t need two wars’ — Matthew McConaughey is reminding people that wearing a mask isn’t about politics pic.twitter.com/iyD0G5Gvvc — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 15, 2020

Every graduation needs a commencement speaker and what better one than Matthew @McConaughey? The Oscar-winner gives an inspiring commencement speech to class of 2020 and shows that everything is going to be alright, alright, alright. pic.twitter.com/KgGZY2FJ3V — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 15, 2020

Matthew @McConaughey sits down to have an Uncomfortable Conversation with a Black Man. Enjoy & share https://t.co/1axueAFIyu — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) June 10, 2020

What drives @McConaughey to be great? His answer was surprising and not something I’ve heard before. I loved it. What about you?



Listen to our full interview via my Positive University Podcast (iTunes, etc).

pic.twitter.com/ZgQGG7V75X — Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) May 15, 2020

Matthew @McConaughey shares a message of unity during these tough times in a new PSA titled “It’s About Us.” pic.twitter.com/qovM48p50M — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 11, 2020

"I say it's high time to catch this killer, 'cause we got more living' to do."



Matthew McConaughey is teaching us how to make a face mask: https://t.co/GW6PNUeD3t pic.twitter.com/5XIs28J4fx — ABC News (@ABC) April 14, 2020

We're not sure if McConaughey will run for governor, but it'd be a lot cooler if he did!

Via Texas Takes