Mavericks Retire No. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

January 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Dirk Nowitzki, Kobe Bryant, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Talking, Free Throw, 2015

Though Kobe spent his entire NBA tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, his influence was felt across the entire league.

Following the tragic news of his death over the weekend, the Mavericks announced that, in honor of Bryant and his impact on the game, no Mavericks player will ever again wear the No. 24, which Bryant wore for the majority of his career.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if more teams followed suit in the upcoming days.

Via Fox 4

