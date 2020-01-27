Mavericks Retire No. 24 In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Though Kobe spent his entire NBA tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, his influence was felt across the entire league.

Following the tragic news of his death over the weekend, the Mavericks announced that, in honor of Bryant and his impact on the game, no Mavericks player will ever again wear the No. 24, which Bryant wore for the majority of his career.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

It wouldn’t be a surprise if more teams followed suit in the upcoming days.

Via Fox 4