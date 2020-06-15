Alternate Interpretation Of Mayan Calendar Suggests The World Will End This Week

June 15, 2020
As if 2020 couldn't get any worse, we are now facing the end of the world as we know it.

An alternate reading of the Mayan Calendar suggests that the end of the world could come by the end of this week.  

Scientist Paolo Tagaloguin tweeted last week, "Following the Julian Calendar, we are technically in 2012… The number of days lost in a year due to the shift into Gregorian Calendar is 11 days… For 268 years using the Gregorian Calendar (1752-2020) times 11 days = 2,948 days. 2,948 days / 365 days (per year) = 8 years."  If Tagaloguin's calculations are correct, and all the missed days are added up, the end of the world is THIS week.

Tagaloguin has since deleted those tweets.

The Mayan calendar also predicted the world would end December 21, 2012.  

Via NY Post

