McDonald's Closing Massive Four-Story Location In Times Square

McDonald's is closing one of its flagship locations.

The four-story restaurant located on West 42nd St. in Times Square in New York will be closing its doors permanently, in order for the franchise to divert more focus towards its new, ultra-modern, all-glass restaurant a few blocks away at 1530 Broadway.

A spokesman for the company said closing the location was a "difficult decision," though he insisted it wasn't related to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

This McDonald's was noted for its entryway, which was lit by 7,000 marquee light bulbs, exactly like a Broadway theater.

42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is shuttering for good https://t.co/qo26IdlvZO pic.twitter.com/QDAYfhW3lH — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2020

The spokesman continued saying, "We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at the flagship McDonald’s on 45th Street and Broadway and in the neighboring communities."

Via NY Post