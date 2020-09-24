McDonald's may permanently stop serving all-day breakfast because of the Coronavirus

McDonald's introduced the all-day breakfast menu in 2015, but stopped at the end of March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, there's a good chance it will never be brought back.

McDonald's decided to do away with all-day breakfast to "simplify operations in our kitchens, which we say provided better speed of service and order accuracy," according to a spokesperson from the chain. When asked whether or not all-day breakfast would make a return, the spokesperson said, "As McDonald’s and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers. Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions."

Of course, this has some customers distraught.

WHY DID MCDONALDS TAKE AWAY ALL DAY BREAKFAST?!?!? WHY DO THEY ACT LIKE THEY DONT HAVE A MCGRIDDLE IN THE BACK THEY CAN MAKE ME?!?! WHY AM I ALIVE IN 2020?!?! @McDonalds — skertskerttt (@sKERTttt) September 16, 2020

So a @McDonalds commercial just came on saying “Your McDonald’s order doesn’t have to change”

UM YES IT DOES BECAUSE YOU TOOK AWAY ALL DAY BREAKFAST.

Which is practically evil during a pandemic when time is irrelevant and we truly need breakfast available at all times. pic.twitter.com/RteiElFKqt — Amber Aversa (@amberlynne1993) September 23, 2020

please.. @McDonalds PLEASE go back to serving all day breakfast.. i am at my wit's end i can't TAKE IT ANYMORE!!! — mrs. fog max (@raenclouds) September 23, 2020

However, a number of franchisees and employees are happy with the removal of all-day breakfast.

One franchise operator told Business Insider, 'I absolutely do not think we should bring it back. It makes us faster, and gives the grill less to worry about." Blake Casper, chairman of the National Owners Association at McDonald's independent franchise association, echoed those sentiments as well saying, "The limited menu and ease of operations are allowing our teams to focus and provide blazing fast service."

McDonald's began serving all-day breakfast in 2015. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the chain has also cut from its menu salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders in order to streamline operations.

