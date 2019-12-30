McKinney Boy Sets Yard On Fire After Getting Magnifying Glass For Christmas

Christmas morning was quite the adventure for the Parson family, who live in McKinney.

Justin and Nissa-Lynn Parson's 12-year old son Cayden asked for a magnifying glass for Christmas, to which both were enthusiastic about his apparent love of science.

No, Cayden actually just wanted to set things on fire.

Justin told Fox 4 that on Christmas morning when Cayden opened the magnifying glass he reacted with, "'Yay, magnifying glass.' The other son in the background, 'Yay, now we can light stuff on fire.' And we're like, oh dear.’”

So, that's exactly what Cayden and his brother did. Ventured out to the front yard with their brand new magnifying glass, and successfully burned a couple holes in some newspapers. They haphazardly discarded the papers, however, and a corner of the yard caught on fire. Then, the whole yard pretty much was set ablaze, melting the family's Christmas lights.

Various family members rushed to pour buckets of water on the fire, and others grabbed the sprinklers to make sure it didn't spread to other yards. Luckily, they were able to stop the flames before they spread, but not without losing a few lights.

Now, magnifying glasses will only be used in "non-flammable" situations. Nissa-Lynn says, "No burning, like, it is in house. I want it like only for reading or words."

Via Fox News