McKinney Man Catches Delivery Truck Crashing Into Fence And Driving Away

McKinney man Sankar Arumugam was shocked to say the least.

He just closed on the home last week, and though he hadn’t moved in yet, was at his home Sunday afternoon making a list of potential repairs. Then, he heard a crash.

He looked out his upstairs window to see a FedEx truck had completely crashed through his fence, leaving a gigantic gaping hole, and then simply backing up, and fleeing the scene.

Arumugam said, “I was going to help him. I was concerned he might be hurt, but the next moment he started pulling back and forth trying to free himself up and took off and just fled the scene."

WATCH: McKinney homeowner captures delivery truck smash into fence, leave scene: https://t.co/Z5dfWUJHmC pic.twitter.com/4g9nNKC5CQ — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) December 16, 2019

Sankar hopes FedEx pays for the damage, and hopes they consider adding cameras to their trucks so they know what drivers are doing.

Fed Ex released a statement that said:

The behavior depicted in this video is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground expects from its service providers. Safety is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this incident. We offer our sincerest apologies and are in direct contact with the homeowner to resolve this matter.

