Meat Loaf Suing DFW Airport Hotel And Promoter, Claiming Fall Ended His Career

Meat Loaf was born in Dallas, TX September 27, 1947.

Now, the 72-year-old singer is suing a DFW airport hotel and promoter claiming that a fall he suffered in 2019 ended his career.

Meat Loaf, real name Michael Lee Aday, was hosting a question-and-answer session for Texas Frightmare Weekend at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport in May, 2019 when he fell off the stage.

He suffered injuries to his neck, collarbone and shoulder, and spent 42 days in the hospital as a result of the fall, according to court documents.

Video of Meat Loaf Falls Of Stage Breaks Collarbone During Texas Frightmare Weekend 2019

Due to his injuries, Meat Loaf claims that he has not been able to sing or act, ending his more than four decades long career. He filed a suit in the Tarrant County district court earlier in the week, claiming the Hyatt Corporation and Texas Frightmare Weekend “failed to do their job to provide a safe environment.”

He’s suing for negligence, premises liability and person injury damages for him and his wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday.

Via WFAA