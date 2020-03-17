Mel Brooks And His Son Record Heartwarming PSA About Social Distancing

March 17, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Mel Brooks, Red Carpet, Tuxedo, Smile, 2017

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Mel Brooks and his son Max have a very important message about the social distancing.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Max explained how important it is to take these precautions and warning seriously, for the sake of the elderly like his comedic legend father.  Max says in the video, "If I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

Max ended the PSA, "Do your part. Don't be a spreader.  Right, Dad?"

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Mel Brooks
Max Brooks
Father
Son
family
Sweet
Video
PSA
COVID-19
Coronavirus