Mel Brooks And His Son Record Heartwarming PSA About Social Distancing

Mel Brooks and his son Max have a very important message about the social distancing.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Max explained how important it is to take these precautions and warning seriously, for the sake of the elderly like his comedic legend father. Max says in the video, "If I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends."

Max ended the PSA, "Do your part. Don't be a spreader. Right, Dad?"

Via USA Today