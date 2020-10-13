Mercury Retrograde is back to completely turn your life upside down

The Mercury Retrograde is back.

For those unfamiliar, it's a period of time that occurs thrice a year that usually comes with a bad reputation of turning your life completely upside down.

-- Mercury retrograde in scorpio October 13th - November 3rd:



Losts of hidden truths will be coming to the surface, whether these truths are in regard to someone/something else or yourself .Secrets / lies could be revealed during this time ! Your inution could be heightened- — Plutonian ---- (@12thhouse_moon) October 10, 2020

This particular retrograde is attached to the planet Uranus. Mercury is tied to your mind and thinking, whereas Uranus represents things that are sudden, so this retrograde you might find that you have sudden, but deep, insight about something.

Via Womens Health