Mickey Rourke Promises To Beat "Punk Ass" Robert De Niro "Should Their Paths Cross"

Mickey Rourke has his sights on Robert de Niro.

The 67-year-old called out de Niro on social media, claiming that he would “embarrass” the 76-year-old actor “severely” should their paths happen to cross. Apparently, Rourke is a little more than upset over accusations that de Niro had a part in blocking Rourke from appearing in the 2019 film The Irishman. Rourke said during an interview on the Italian TV show, Live — Non è la D’Urso, “Marty Scorsese, great director, he wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Chris Walken and Robert De Niro. The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie."

and that, according to Rourke, de Niro has been quoted in newspapers saying Rourke is "a liar he talks all kind of sh*t."

According to The Irishman producers, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and casting director Ellen Lewis, Rourke was "never" asked to be in The Irishman nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie,” and also added that De Niro is “aware of these comments.”

Via Page Six