Miles in the Morning Discusses The Wall That Heals With Saul Garza, Media Relations City of Garland

Today marks the official opening of The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.

A mobile Education Center will be on-site at Audubon Park in Garland alongside the memorial, which honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War, and bears the names of the 58,276 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

In recognition of this memorial making its way to North Texas, Miles in the Morning spoke with Saul Garza, Social Media manager of the City of Garland, who explained the importance of The Wall That Heals, and why the city worked so hard to bring it here.

The Wall That Heals, open 24-hours a day and completely free to experience, is located at the soccer parks at Audubon Park, 342 W. Oates Road Garland, TX 75043.