Miles in the Morning Talks Quarantine Life, New Music with John Oates

It was a very special treat for Miles in the Morning who received a call from John Oates himself!

Oates discussed his life in this quarantine world, which involves writing a TON of music, including some for a movie, and even his work with the comedy-music duo Garfunkel and Oates.

But most importantly, Oates discussed all of the NEW music he's been writing and releasing, including a brand new LIVE album, John Oates & The Good Road Band - Live In Nashville.

Video of John Oates and The Good Road Band - Anytime (Live In Nashville)

You can hear the full interview below!