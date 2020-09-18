Miles in the Morning Talks Quarantine Life, New Music with John Oates

September 18, 2020
Miles In The Morning
John Oates, Concert, Peace Sign, 2015

(Photo by Jason L. Nelson/AdMedia)

It was a very special treat for Miles in the Morning who received a call from John Oates himself!

----Groovin' at Addiction Studios to a new song from the upcoming "Gringa" movie: "Nunca Te Olvidaré" that I wrote with the amazing Ximena Sariñana @ximenamusic from Mexico..so excited to be #singing for the first time in #Spanish . #JohnOates #GringaMovie

A post shared by John Oates (@johnoatesofficial) on

Oates discussed his life in this quarantine world, which involves writing a TON of music, including some for a movie, and even his work with the comedy-music duo Garfunkel and Oates.

But most importantly, Oates discussed all of the NEW music he's been writing and releasing, including a brand new LIVE album, John Oates & The Good Road Band - Live In Nashville.

You can hear the full interview below!

