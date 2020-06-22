6.18.20 Miles in the Morning with Smokey John's BBQ

Last February, Miles in the Morning talked with Brent and Juan of Smokey John's BBQ to discuzz their "Shoebox Lunches," which they were offering in observance of Black History Month.

Recently, Brent and Juan were on again, this time offering a new take on the Shoebox Lunch, this time in observance of their mission "Color Without Consequence."

Their mission is clear:

Our dad was all about building relationships. Investing in people was a core part of our parents’ beliefs, and they consistently demonstrated those beliefs towards employees, customers, friends, family, and even strangers. Our parents’ relationships introduced us to people of various ethnicities and skin colors. They were intentional about teaching us to treat others with dignity and respect, regardless of what they look like. They taught us to see…



The global response to George Floyd’s death has brought issues of racial inequality to the forefront once again. We at Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que & Home Cooking join the voices of so many others in proclaiming that, in no uncertain terms, black lives matter. We will continue our parents’ legacy of investing in others to create strength, build bridges, and affect change. We recognize that it’s going to take the energy and intention of all of us to diminish the consequences that have been so unfairly attached to the color of black skin.