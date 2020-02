Lottie Coffer has been an employee for Athens ISD for the past 19 years.

Coffer’s son, Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker, is in the army and is stationed in South Korea. Thinking her son was still deployed, Coffer was absolutely not expecting him to show up at her job for a surprise.

Well, he did, and it was so amazingly beautiful.

So sweet!

Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker is a 2010 graduate of Athens High School.

Via KLTV