The Mini Skirt Named The Most Iconic Fashion Statement Of All Time

The mini skirt is the most iconic fashion statement of all time, this according to a study conducted by Samsung.

Samsung asked 2,000 volunteers in Britain to celebrate the launch of the Samsung AirDresser. They found the Top 10 fashion statements of all time to include:

1. Miniskirt.

2. "Little black dress."

3. Short shorts.

4. Denim jackets.

5. Platform shoes.

6. Bell bottoms.

7. Leather jackets.

8. Shoulder pads.

9. Knee-high boots.

10. Skinny jeans.

Dan Harvie, vice president of home appliances at Samsung, said of the study, “Our study just goes to show that there are many memorable trends from over the years, and as a result people are hanging on to items they perceive to be classics, while also investing in vintage finds."

Via SWNS Digital