Minor League Baseball Team Lists Stadium On Airbnb For $1,500 A Night

Like many sports organizations, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos currently aren't playing due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, the organization has found a new way to earn a little money in the downtime. The team has listed their home stadium, Admiral Fetterman Field, on Airbnb.

For a fee of $1,500 a night, up to ten guests can have their run of the park, including hitting from home plate, playing catch in the outfield, and complete access to the clubouse, which includes "four leather couches, two flat screen TVs, a ping pong table, padded chairs and two large tables. Two bathrooms with showers are connected directly to the clubhouse."

Via USA Today