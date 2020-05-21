Mister Rogers Once Sued Ice Cube For Sampling "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" In Song

Ice Cube has been known to have a few fueds throughout his career, but did you know one of them involved one of the most beloved men in history Mister Rogers?

In 1990, Ice Cube, real name O'Shea Jackson, sampled the theme song from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for his song "A Gangsta's Fairytale." Cube explained in a live video on Instagram, "It's a trip. Because off this song, Mister Rogers sued us," he continued. "He was mad 'cause we had the 'Mister Rogers' theme at the beginning of this s--t, 'It's a wonderful day in the neighborhood' and all that. [He> sued us and was getting like five cents a record 'til we took that part off. That's just a fun fact."

Via Billboard