Mister Rogers Used To Fart In Front Of His Wife Because It’d Always Make Her Laugh

Fred Rogers brought joy to millions of children over the decades.

His ability to make people happy didn’t end with kids, though. Rogers had a special way of entertaining his wife Joanne Byrd, to whom he was married from 1952 until his death in 2003, and it wasn’t with sweet songs or hand puppets, either.

Joanne told the Los Angeles Times that if the pair ever attended an event that turned out to be “dull,” Rogers would entertain her by passing gas. Yes, Mister Rogers made his wife laugh by farting. Joanne said, “He would just raise one cheek and he would look at me and smile.”

Even Mister Rogers thought farts were funny https://t.co/r77wRTTWNH pic.twitter.com/BxRWz8vEQN — Page Six (@PageSix) November 27, 2019

Hey, if it’s good enough for Mister Rogers, it’s good enough for us!

Via Page Six