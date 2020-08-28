Mitch McConnell Says The Democratic Party Wants To Get Rid Of Your Hamburgers

Last night, the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had a stern warning if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris end up in the White House.

Speaking remotely, McConnell threatened that should the Democrats win, police will be defunded, our Second Amendment rights will be "trampled," and our hamburger intake will be limited.

He said, "They want to tell you when you could go to work, when your kids go to school. They want to tax to your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible and even how many hamburgers you can eat."

McConnell's mention of hamburgers may be a reference tot Democratic environmental policies, like the Green New Deal’s proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by cow farts.

