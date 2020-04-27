New Mom Doesn't Realize She Accidentally Named Her Baby "Lasagna"

A young mother recently posted on Reddit a little conundrum she's having.

She gave birth just nine weeks ago, and knew even when she was pregnant she wanted to name her daughter "Elizabeth." She and her husband settled on "Elizabeth Jane," but when her husband's mother lost her battle with breast cancer, she decided to honor her mother-in-law and add her name to the mix, making the baby's full name would be "Elizabeth Anya Jane."

Shortly after Elizabeth was born, the parents naturally shortened her name to calling her "Liz." It wasn't until the mother's sister pointed out, however, that by shortening her daughter's name to "Liz," combined with the middle name "Anya," it sounded like she named her daughter "Lasagna."

Unfortunately for the young mother, her entire family started calling her baby "Lasagna," and she was so tired of it, she completly stopped speaking to her own family! She wrote on Reddit, "My whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter 'Lasagna,'" and now she's worried bullies will pick up her name being "Lasagna" just as quick as her family did. She continued, "They won't stop and every time I protest they remind me that I'm the one who named her so I've made my bed."

For now, the mom is considering just rearranging the order of her daughter's names. "Husband and I have talked and we're going to legally have her middle names switched around, so we just need to figure out a time to get down to the courthouse and do that," she wrote. "Elizabeth Jane Anya doesn't have the flow I like but I'd rather have a bad flow than a bad nickname in future," she wrote.

Via The Stir by CafeMom