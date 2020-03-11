Mom Bans Mother-In-Law From Seeing Grandson After "Traumatizing" Potty Training Joke

A young mother was in the process of potty training her two-year-old son and by all accounts, it was going well.

Until Grandma stepped in that is.

She didn't do anything out of malice, but the grandmother decided to throw in some humor to the situation. The mother explained everything in a Reddit thread:

His grandma (my husband’s mom) was visiting around that time about two weeks ago, and I was taking my son to go use the bathroom. She then decided to tell my him ‘Be careful, a monster might pop out of the toilet!’ My son then started crying, and he refused to use his potty and wet his pants instead. My husband and I asked Grandma what the [redacted] she was thinking, and she only got defensive and insisted that it was just a joke. She refused to apologize. So we kicked her out of the house.

Not only was grandma kicked out of the house, she received a LIFETIME ban from ever seeing her grandson again, all because of a little joke.

My son has been refusing to use his potty since then for the past two weeks, and we had to put him back into diapers for the time being. After discussing with my husband, we mutually decided to permanently ban his mom from ever seeing our son again.

We can understand why the parents are frustrated with the potty training process being impeded, but a lifetime ban seems a little too harsh, and people on Reddit seem to agree. One commentator wrote, "The joke is very harmless but the baby reacted negatively about it and that sucks, but the lifelong ban is extremely ridiculous. Unless we are heavily missing some details about how the grandma is, like if she has done things like this before then this little incident is like dropping a bomb on a flower.” Another wrote, "Banning the grandma for a potty joke gone bad is next level insanity. Part of me hope the kid grows up and then ban his parents for some dumb shit just so they can experience the classic "karma" moment."

Via Little Things