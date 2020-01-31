Mom Photoshops Cockroaches On Sleeping Son To Get Him To Take A Bath

This anonymous mother had a problem: her son did not like taking baths.

So, rather than beg and plead, this mother decided to photoshop three cockroaches onto a picture of her son sleeping, and you know what, it worked!

He went from refusing ton take a bath nightly to wanting to bathe ten times a day!

Other parents immediately offered their little parenting tricks they use to get their kids to do something they don't want to do. One wrote, "When my son was about six he wasn’t very good at brushing his teeth. Well…we watched the Grinch and he had bugs crawling around in his teeth so I said if you don’t brush you’ll get bugs like the Grinch! He brushed all the time after that saying he didn’t want bugs in his teeth.”

Another wrote, "My 2-year-old daughter had the habit of sticking her tongue out. I told her flies LOVE tongue. Just as I said that I fly flew by her face. She’s hasn’t stuck her tongue out since."

Via The Scottish Sun